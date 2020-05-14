Oakland Unified launches $12.5M fundraiser to close digital divide

article

Distance learning is hard enough even if you're a student who has a computer and working Wi-Fi at home.

Imagine if you're one of the 25,000 students at Oakland Unified - about half the district's population - who don't have either of these, or you are severely "underconnected."

That's why on Thursday, the Oakland Unified School District, the city of Oakland, the Oakland Public Education Fund and the nonprofit, Tech Exchange, are launching a $12.5 million fundraiser to help close this digital divide.

They hope the money will be able to buy and supply a computer and internet access to every student in Oakland who needs it, and to do the same for each student in need who joins the district every year.

In a prior interview, Oakland parent Violeta Escobar told KTVU that her family does not own laptops or WiFi because, before coronavirus, she had considered them luxury items. She and her kids have cell phones, she said, mainly to communicate with each other and relatives in Mexico and El Salvador. She has been able to use her cell phone as a WiFi hotspot, but the connectivity has been spotty.

She is receiving some help from Tech Exchange in terms of borrowing a Chromebook for her son and nephew and niece. But she hasn't been able to secure a WiFi plan that she can afford. She lost her job working at a preschool. Her husband is still working at a warehouse.

Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell said this fundraising effort is to help families like the Escobars.

“This is about equity in education. Every student deserves the ability to study and learn at home, but here in the 21st century, that’s just not fully possible if you cannot access the internet,” Johnson-Trammell said. “That’s why we are starting this critical effort to get technology and Wi-Fi into every student’s home, and to continue the effort every year into the future."

She said the internet should be a "public utility like water, power and even the freeway system, for all of us to use. Until we have universal broadband in this country, we need to do all we can to make the internet available to our students.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has two children in the district, is also behind the effort. She said computers and the internet give families the "tools that lead to information that improves their lives."

Oakland Unified, and other schools in the country, have long suffered big gaps in the haves and have-nots in terms of access to education and computers.

But the school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic has made this digital divide even more prominent as many students have been unable to fully access distance learning.

To date, OUSD has already loaned more than 18,000 Chromebooks from school inventories to students to use at home.

But that number still isn't enough. There are still about 5,000 students who don't have the proper equipment, the district said.

So far, the Oakland Public Education Fund, also known as the Ed Fund, has donated $400,000 to the campaign.

Salesforce gave $200,000; Amazon gave $100,000 and the Warriors Community Foundation gave $125,000.

Other donors include the Koshland Family Foundation, Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund, The Barrios Trust, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Foundation, Comcast, Family and Beyond, Kapor Center, Verizon, David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Akonadi Foundation, BlackRock, Anonymous and others.

In all, Oakland Unified has raised $1.8 million toward a short-term goal of $2.5 million, district officials said. But they are hoping they can raise another $10 million to buy a computer and internet access for students who will need them over the summer and for the fall school year.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said he was proud to help out the community, but he added there is more to be done.

“We have a lot of mileage to cover in order to put our students of today in a position to succeed tomorrow," he said. "We’ll need everyone’s support to help us achieve this goal.”

If YOU ARE INTERESTED: If you are interested in joining the movement or making a donation or donating computers, hotspots or connecting with other potential partners, please contact David Silver, Director of Education for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf at dsilver@oaklandca.gov, Curtiss Sarikey, OUSD Chief of Staff at curtiss.sarikey@ousd.org or Jonathan Osler from the Ed Fund at Jonathan@edfund.org. Learn more here.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez