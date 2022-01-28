Oakland Unified won't require students to get vaccinated this year

Students in the Oakland Unified School District will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until school starts up again in the fall.



The school district had set a deadline of Monday for all students to be vaccinated or have a medical or personal belief exemption.

But the school board voted to extend that deadline to Aug. 1.

That's because nearly 3,000 unvaccinated students would be out of school if enforcement of the requirement began next week.

