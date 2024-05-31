Video: Thieves break into Oakland urgent care clinic

Thieves burglarized an urgent care clinic in Oakland overnight and made off with a cash box.

The burglary happened overnight at a CityHealth urgent care clinic in the Montclair Village neighborhood.

Featured article

Video showed the culprits driving up to the clinic in what appeared to be a gray Audi convertible. Several suspects exited the vehicle and approached the front of the building, using an object to smash the front glass door. The suspects then made their way inside and stole a cash box. It's unclear if there was actual money inside the cash box.

Officers from the Oakland Police Department were at the scene Friday morning, where shattered glass littered the sidewalk just outside the clinic.

No suspect information was provided, but video showed four suspects wearing hooded jackets breaking into the clinic.

Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth, said what happened at his clinic isn't rare in Oakland.

"Sadly, it’s all too common in Oakland, which is really hurting us small business owners," Parkin said on the social media platform X.