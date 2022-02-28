Oakland wants residents to decide where to build 26,000 homes

article

Oakland is looking for new locations to build 26,000 homes over the next eight years, and they want the public's input.

The Housing Element, part of Oakland’s blueprint for housing all economic levels, is overseeing the new housing plan by allowing public feedback until March 7.

ALSO: Oakland police headquarters could become affordable housing

Should downtown storefronts be converted into homes? Is there a vacant site in a neighborhood near a bus route that would be ideal to live? Should a parking lot become housing instead? These are some of the questions the public can answer with their input.

The community can share ideas using an interactive map that allows you to draw areas or drop a pin in areas you think would be ideal for new housing. You can also leave a note as to where you don't want to see housing built.

ALSO: Rider injured after car hit horse during Oakland's Black Joy Parade

Officials will take the input into consideration when drafting their state-mandated plan for new housing. The result will play a significant role in shaping Oakland for years to come, according to city officials.

Advertisement

This new interactive tool comes as the city and state continue to grapple with an affordable housing shortage.