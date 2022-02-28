Rider injured after car hit horse during Oakland's Black Joy Parade

A young woman who took part in Oakland's Black Joy Parade was injured when she fell off the horse she was riding after the animal was hit by a car.

Shortly after the parade on Sunday, her horse and another horse began running down Broadway toward the 12th Street intersection, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

She tried to stop the horse, but couldn't and the horse was hit by a car, sending her down onto the pavement.

She was taken to the hospital. But as of Monday, no information has been released yet on her condition or the horse's.

