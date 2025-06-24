Oakland warehouse building catches fire

article

The Brief A warehouse building on Moorpark Avenue in Oakland caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The warehouse has burned several times in the past, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Two dozen firefighters battled the blaze.



A warehouse building in Oakland caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out at a commercial warehouse in the 800 block of Moorpark Avenue, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Site of previous fire incidents

What we know:

Fire officials said the structure has burned several times in the past. The warehouse appeared to be abandoned with graffiti sprawled across the exterior.

"Due to the condition of the building this will be a defensive operation, crews will not be going interior to fight this fire," the fire department said.

Officials said 25 firefighters were called in to battle the warehouse fire.