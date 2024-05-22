Oakland woman missing in Mendocino County after getting lost on walk

article

An Oakland woman was reported missing after she failed to return from her walk on Tuesday in Mendocino County.

The missing woman, identified as 70-year-old Elizabeth Schenk, was visiting from the Bay Area, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a report of a missing person on Tuesday at around 4:47 p.m. Schenk was last known to be in the area of Bruhel Point Road, north of Fort Bragg. The reporting party told deputies that Schenk had called him around 9:30 a.m. after she went for a walk in a nearby logging area.

The man told deputies that Schenk was reportedly lost and called him for help with directions, which he was able to provide her with.

However, at around 11 a.m., the man grew concerned because Schenk had not returned from her walk and was not answering her cell phone.

The man solicited help from neighbors in the area to search the logging roads for Schenk. Despite hours of searching, she was not located.

Authorities said Schenk has numerous pre-existing medical conditions and consider her to be at risk.

A search and rescue team from the sheriff's office, along with Cal Fire, and the California Highway Patrol searched overnight into the morning for Schenk but have been unable to locate her.

She was reportedly wearing a white sweater, a white vest, and white jeans when she left for her walk on Tuesday.