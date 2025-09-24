The Brief Carla Lee, 29, was fatally shot outside her East Oakland home Monday evening while heading to pick up her niece and nephew. Family members say gunfire came from a light-colored sedan chasing a white pickup truck. Loved ones describe Lee as a hardworking caregiver.



An Oakland woman was gunned down in front of her home Monday evening as she was headed to pick up her niece and nephew from an after-school program, according to family members.

Loved ones identified the victim as 29-year-old Carla Lee. She had just stepped outside the home she shared with her parents near 87th Avenue and International Boulevard when she was struck by gunfire.

Family in Shock

What they're saying:

"It's so unbelievable," said her sister, Tiffany Lee. "Coming out of her own home to go pick up your niece and nephew and you get shot in Oakland... These streets are not safe at all."

Family members said a white pickup truck was speeding down the street, followed closely by a light-colored sedan. Someone in the passenger seat of the sedan opened fire, letting off two to three shots.

Victim's dad found her

What we know:

Carla Lee’s father ran outside and found his daughter suffering from a gunshot wound. The family called 911, but Lee died before first responders arrived.

"She wasn't in no gang. Always working, working, coming home. She was not outside like that," Tiffany Lee said, describing her sister as a homebody who loved animals.

Featured article

The victim worked full-time for an online grocery delivery service. She also cared for two autistic siblings and often helped with family duties, including picking up her niece and nephew.

"Innocent bystander. She hasn't even lived her life yet. Twenty-nine years old," Tiffany Lee said. "Justice needs to be served. She didn't deserve that at all."