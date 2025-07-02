Oakland women busted for allegedly stealing 71 bottles of liquor from Safeway

article

An Oakland woman was arrested in Cupertino last month after sheriff's deputies found 71 stolen bottles of liquor, mostly tequila, in the trunk of her car.

Karen Mackey, 53, was pulled over June 14 on Bollinger Road for a traffic violation and a records check revealed she was wanted for grand theft.

The liquor found in her car's trunk had been allegedly stolen from Safeway stores around Santa Clara County.

The 71 bottles were mostly tequila and worth more than $3,000, Sgt. Russell Davis said. The liquor was returned to Safeway.

Mackey was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on the warrant and for suspicion of theft with prior convictions.