Oakland's COVID vaccination proof rules go into effect February 1

Vaccination proof will be required to gain entry to indoor public spaces in Oakland come February as omicron continues to spread rapidly.

The city said starting Feb. 1, restaurants, bars, cafés, and fitness centers must obtain proof of vaccination from customers or deny entry if they don't have it. The rule applies to everyone 12 years and older.

Now patrons are allowed to briefly enter businesses without showing proof of vaccination if they have to use the restroom, place an order, or perform necessary repairs so long as they are wearing a mask.

Public libraries and dentist offices were also originally part of the ordinance, but were cut and are now exempt.

Oakland City Council members unanimously passed the emergency ordinance in late December.

Similar proof of vaccination mandates have already been implemented in Berkeley, San Francisco and Los Angeles.