Oakland's Grand Lake Theater marks 100 years with free classics

The Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week, marking a century since the historic movie palace first opened its doors on March 6, 1926.

The theater has survived the eras of vaudeville and silent film to become a beloved neighborhood landmark. To mark the occasion, it hosted a full day of free classic film screenings.

"Anyone can come in and watch four Hollywood classics here, and we're rotating them on all four screens," said owner Allen Michaan. "We're playing Walt Disney's 'Fantasia,' Walt Disney's 'Snow White,' 'Singin' in the Rain' and 'Wizard of Oz.'"

For patrons, the draw went beyond the films themselves.

"It's just — how could you not come here? It's beautiful. The organist is playing," said moviegoer Mike Chiappetta. "Where else do you see an organ like that?"

Celebrations continue through the weekend, with theater tours scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A bag of popcorn at the Grand Lake Theatre.

Someone plays an old-time organ at Grand Lake Theatre. March 5, 2026

Grand Lake Theatre owner Allen Michaan. March 5, 2026

