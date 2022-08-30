Oakland's mayoral candidates will spar Tuesday evening in a live forum.

The public will hear firsthand what the candidates have to say about senior healthcare, housing and homelessness.

The confirmed candidates as of Tuesday are as follows: Gregory Hodge, Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, Allyssa Victory, and Ignacio De La Fuente.

Current Mayor Libby Schaaf will leave office at the end of the year due to term limits.

The debate is being moderated by KTVU's LaMonica Peters and KQED's Brian Watt.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at the Laney College Theater, and is free to the public. Watch the event live by clicking the video above.

