Oakland's sideshow deterrent measures are working neighbors say

The Brief Oakland residents say city's new sideshow prevention tactics are working. Oakland DOT installing obstacles to deter sideshows on active intersections.



The Oakland Department of Transportation said it has received good feedback after making road changes to prevent illegal sideshows.

One intersection at a time, the Oakland DOT said it is gradually utilizing tools for sideshow-prevention, including installing flex-posts and steel plates.

A set of white poles along MacArthur and 82nd are the latest installation.

In early spring, the city added flex-posts referred to as bollards to the intersection, and neighbors said in the last few months, sideshow activity has decreased.

"They definitely helped a lot," said Jonathan Mann, who lives nearby.

In the last year, Mann said the frequency of intersection takeovers has died down. Now, he said, if there is a sideshow, it doesn't last long.

"There were a couple of times where they rammed into this building," said neighbor Casimiro Camacho, referring to the corner store on MacArthur.

Last summer, because of public frustration, OakDOT Director Josh Rowan started looking for ways to prevent sideshows by designing the roads differently.

"We're essentially using the skidmarks on the ground as our guide, trying to just disrupt the pattern," said Rowan.

Even though it’s too soon for any hard data, Rowan said, anecdotally, "We’re witnessing a significant decrease."

As a result, he said, "The demand has gone through the roof for services doing this."

At Skyline and Redwood, there are nearly 40 bollards that were installed last year.

Rowan said the city's new budget allocates $1.4 million for sideshows prevention, so DOT is working with Oakland police to tackle the most active intersections.

Just this past weekend alone, OPD officers issued more than 50 citations and towed eight cars participating in sideshows in East Oakland.

"I want to be the party pooper," said Rowan. "I want to make it a little more difficult to do this in Oakland."

Using a different approach over on Seminary and Foothill, the city installed steel plates to make doughnuts harder to do.

"People will thank me for it and they’ll say things like the turning movement in the intersection are working better, it's slowing traffic down so there’s been unintended benefits," said Rowan.

Residents near MacArthur and 82nd told KTVU they hope the prevention and enforcement programs expand.

"It allows us to sleep peacefully, and not have to listen to the sideshows. That would be wonderful," said Blanche Rice, who manages an apartment complex nearby.

Rowan said this fall, OakDOT is going to share a plan for the upcoming year, in hopes of increasing the number of intersections with sideshow prevention tools. He said he wants to redesign up to a dozen troubled intersections per year.

The Source: Oakland Department of Transportation, Oakland Police Department, neighbor interviews