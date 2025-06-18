Oakland’s Ryan Coogler opens up on mental health at Mistah F.A.B.’s ‘THUG Therapy’

The Brief Oscar-nominated Ryan Coogler talked openly about burnout and mental health. Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. urged black men to embrace vulnerability at this "T.H.U.G. Therapy" event.



Oakland rapper and community activist Mistah F.A.B. hosted a candid conversation on mental health with award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler on Wednesday, as part of his "T.H.U.G. Therapy" series.

The event, held in front of a packed house at Dezi's Lounge, created a rare space for Black men to reflect, share, and heal.

Coogler, an oscar-nominated director, said it was his first time doing something like this, and in the spirit of vulnerability admitted he felt some anxiety going into it.

"Can I say one thing though... I’m not a thug. I know it’s Thug Therapy," Coogler said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

T.H.U.G. Therapy stands for Teaching, Healing, Uniting, and Guiding. Mistah F.A.B. created the forum to encourage emotional expression and mental wellness, particularly among Black men who often face stigma around vulnerability.

Coogler said his nonstop schedule began when he was a student athlete and has continued through his Hollywood career.

"Is there a pause button for you and what does that look like?" Mistah F.A.B. asked him.

"I haven’t, bro. No, there’s no pause button. I’m hoping to develop one. It’s not something I say proudly," Coogler replied.

"Is that healthy?" Mistah F.A.B. asked.

"Hell nah. I got high blood pressure," Coogler said, to a mix of laughter and knowing nods.

Mistah F.A.B. noted that in many communities, rest is wrongly equated with failure.

"I think there’s this unwritten rule in our community of if you’re doing nothing, you’re lazy and you’re a failure, and that’s not true because we have to definitely be mindful of overexerting ourselves... and then we see spiritual and mental exhaustion," he said.

Honesty, inspiration and healing

Coogler said he’s trying to create from a place of truth and reflection, something he’s learned to embrace in recent years.

"And that’s what’s been the most rewarding thing, creating from a place of honesty, embracing my fears in my work, embracing the realities of my work," he said.

The filmmaker shared personal stories, including how his wife, his high school sweetheart, encouraged his early career. She bought the software he needed to write his first film.

"When she brought that software, bro, I was like, ‘oh I got to do it for real,’" he said.

During the event, Coogler took questions from audience members, including aspiring filmmakers and Oakland natives like Derrick Wills.

"Me being a Black man from Oakland, I’m kind of nervous because I feel like I’ll be judged," Wills said. "But Ryan, he came in there with his own swag and did everything his own way, and he’s doing it, you know what I’m saying? So that’s really inspiring."

Coogler also spoke about emotional openness. He shared that for many years, he didn’t cry, but now he allows himself to feel, and recently teared up when his son graduated preschool.

He was also asked how gun violence had shaped his life.

Coogler said he was never directly involved, but being surrounded by violence while growing up left an impact. He has lost friends over the years, and said the trauma still affects his state of mind.

The evening ended with hugs, applause, and a lot of reflection.

