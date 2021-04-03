Oakley collision injures two children, cause under investigation

article

Oakley police are investigating after two children were struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, requiring one to be flown to the hospital by helicopter, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Portsmouth Street in Oakley, where police and fire units located the injured children and requested medical units.

A landing spot was set up at Nunn-Wilson Family Park, where a 4-yearold girl with a head injury was taken by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland. A 6-year-old girl with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch.

Oakley police are investigating the cause of the collision, officials said.