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The Brief A husband has been arrested on charges of killing his wife and shooting his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Oakley on Thanksgiving. The husband, Martin Njenga Muthama, 44, called to turn himself in. The 16-year-old was listed in critical condition.



A husband has been arrested on charges of killing his wife and shooting his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Oakley on Thanksgiving, according to the city.

That husband – identified by officials as Martin Njenga Muthama, 44 – was taken into custody on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and an enhancement for using a firearm that has caused great bodily injury or death to others. The city of Oakley said he called police to turn himself in.

Neighbor Ralph Howard told KTVU that the stepdaughter was able to dash out of the house with her two siblings and run about three blocks to a friend's house, where she told them she'd been shot and she needed help.

Husband called to report himself

What we know:

A home in the 700 block of Shullsburg Way in Oakland, where a stepdaughter ran to for help.

The city detailed what happened in some detail just as many families were sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner.

In a news release, Assistant City Manager Danielle Navarro said that police were called out just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to the 700 block of Shullsburg Way, where they found the injured stepdaughter and her siblings, and ended up learning a few minutes later, that the original crime scene had started 250 yards away in the family's home on the 500 block of Marathon Drive.

Shortly after the first calls came in, Muthama called police to surrender, and told them he still had the gun with him, according to the city.

The city described two crime scenes.

The main event occurred in the family's home on Marathon Drive, where police found the 50-year-old wife, who had been shot to death in the chest after some type of fight with her husband. Public records indicate the wife was a nurse.

The city and neighbors said that the teenage stepdaughter was able to rush out of the house – after being shot herself – to a friend's home on Shullsburg Way, about three blocks down. She was taken to the hospital and had surgery, the city said. She was last listed in critical condition.

No one answered the door on Friday at the home. Two small white pieces of paper that read "warning" from the Contra Costa County coroner were affixed to the doorframe.

Oakley police and deputies from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrested the husband as the lone suspect.

Couple had been in fight

What we don't know:

What the couple had been fighting about was not revealed. It was also not immediately known if police had been called out to this home before on prior calls of domestic violence.

The two younger children are being cared for by extended family members at this point, the city said.

Neighbors shocked

What they're saying:

Howard, the neighbor, also said that he was shocked to learn the news.

He described the family as the type of people to regularly have their garage open and do yard work in front. He also said the children played with everyone on the block.