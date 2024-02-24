Odor from Valero Refinery noticeable to residents in nearby Benicia

Fire crews are working to mitigate an odor pouring out of the Valero Refinery in Benicia Saturday morning, according to the City of Benicia.

The source of the smell has been determined as refined hydrocarbon. The hydrocarbon must be moved between two tanks after a unit went down at the refinery last night. The City of Benicia does not know when the product will be completely moved over, and therefore cannot confirm when the odor should dissipate.

BFD is testing air quality using portable air monitors throughout the city. Residents are advised to stay indoors and close doors and windows if the smell is strong in their area. If residents cannot smell anything, there is no need to close doors or windows.