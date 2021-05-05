Off-campus event sends more than 100 students into quarantine in Walnut Creek

More than 100 students from an East Bay high school are in quarantine after being exposed to nearly two dozen other students with the coronavirus, school officials confirmed.



Acalanes Union High School District Superintendent John Nickerson said 21 students at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek tested positive for the virus during the last two weeks of April. Contra Costa Health Services said the origin of the outbreak is believed to be related to an off-campus gathering at a private home in mid-April.

Nickerson said the 21 students went into isolation. The district and staff began contact tracing began with the help of the county health department. Nickerson said due to contact and potential exposure, more than 100 Las Lomas High Students are currently in quarantine.



The district superintendent said in a statement: "There has not been a positive case from the event since the beginning of last week and the associated quarantines are expiring this week. Isolation and aggressive contract tracing resulted in quick containment."

Contra Costa Health Services said it has no information indicating that any of the cases are linked to in-person instruction or exposure to the virus on campus. Not much is known about the private home event or the age range of the students. Health officials said they are limited in what they can release due to the medical privacy of the 21 patients.



The outbreak is a reminder that the pandemic is not over, especially as more schools reopen for in-person learning and younger people gather and socialize this spring.



Health officials said people should still wear face coverings near people from other households and wash hands frequently. The agency encouraged anyone who is 16 or older to get vaccinated.