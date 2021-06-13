Off-duty Seattle police officer killed while helping with car crash on I-5

An off-duty Seattle police officer was killed while trying to help other drivers involved in a crash on Interstate-5.

Alexandra "Lexi" Harris, who had been with SPD for five years, died early Sunday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred on I-5 southbound near South Forest Street in Seattle early around 1:20 a.m.

WSP said the officer stopped to render assistance to those involved in the crash, but they were hit by another vehicle.

According to WSP, 10 vehicles were involved in a crash about an hour-and-a-half before the crash involving the officer. The officer was killed in a second crash, which happened in backup from the first crash.

Alexandra "Lexi" Harris (Photo courtesy Seattle Police Department)

"Out of their sense of duty, their sense of responsibility… they are no longer with us," a WSP spokesperson said at a press conference.

The officer's personal vehicle was stolen from the scene. WSP is still looking for the person who stole the officer's vehicle. Detective say the officer's vehicle was found abandoned on Sunday morning and is being held for evidence.

The person who allegedly hit the officer remained at the scene.

Condolences are pouring in from fellow members of SPD, police agencies across the region and beyond.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating.

