Off-leash dog attacks, kills family pet in Fremont park

A family is asking for justice after their dog was killed by an off-leash dog at a park in Fremont, late last month. The attack left their dog in intensive care for five days before finally passing, leaving the family with $20,000 in veterinary bills. The owners of the dog that attacked fled the scene, and have not been identified.



A Fremont family is seeking justice after a visit to the park ended with their four-year-old dog dying in intensive care.

In a GoFundMe to help raise money for extensive veterinary bills, the family states they were visiting Central Park on Oct. 23 with their four-year-old dog Cheese when a larger, off-leash dog charged toward them, bit Cheese, and refused to let go.

"Even when (the dog’s owner) arrived, she couldn’t control her dog. She had to call her man, and together they ripped their dog off of Cheese’s tiny body," the GoFundMe states. "Cheese was covered in blood, shaking, and barely breathing. The man said they would ‘put their dog in the car,’ — but instead they drove away. They left, as if nothing had happened."

The family rushed Cheese to an emergency animal hospital where they were told his intestines were shredded, and he had multiple deep bite wounds.

"He couldn’t eat, couldn’t move, and had to rely on tubes to survive. He developed infection, intestinal blockage, vomiting, and anemia," the page states. "His little body suffered more than anyone should."

Five days after the attack, Cheese passed away in the hospital. The family was left with a $20,000 veterinary bill and no information about who was responsible.

They’ve been working with Animal Services to find answers.

"Animal Services… has not been able to identify the second dog involved, or its owner. The dog that attacked is described as a cane corso or a pit bull (exact breed unknown)," a statement from the department reads.

As of Friday morning, the family’s GoFundMe had raised $6,500 of its $8,000 goal. While they are seeking money to help pay their bills, they’re also asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and help identify the other dog’s owners.

"(We’re) providing witness statements and every detail we remember," the GoFundMe reads. "But a week has passed, and there’s still no sign of those two people or their dog. Every Day feels heavier — like justice is slipping further away. We feel hopeless."