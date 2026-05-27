Officer injured in Dumbarton Bridge chase

The Brief A Menlo Park police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon during a pursuit of a wanted suspect that ended in a crash on the Dumbarton Bridge. Authorities said the suspect was wanted in connection with a mail theft investigation in Emerald Hills and had multiple felony arrest warrants outstanding. The suspect escaped after the crash, while the injured officer was taken to a hospital and eastbound bridge lanes were later reopened.



A Menlo Park police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon during a pursuit of a wanted suspect that ended in a crash on the Dumbarton Bridge. The suspect escaped.

Authorities said Menlo Park police received an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office around 12:30 p.m. about a wanted suspect and vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the suspect and vehicle, a gray GMC Acadia, were connected to a mail theft investigation in Emerald Hills.

Investigators said the driver also had multiple felony arrest warrants outstanding. Authorities have not released the suspect's name.

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Pursuit ends in crash

What we know:

Menlo Park police spotted the vehicle near Bay and Willow roads and began pursuing it, authorities said.

The chase continued eastbound onto the Dumbarton Bridge, where a police officer collided with an uninvolved motorist just past the bridge's midpoint near the toll plaza.

The officer was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released the officer's condition.

No injuries were reported in the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Suspect still at large

Authorities said the suspect vehicle continued fleeing after the crash and remains outstanding.

The collision initially blocked all eastbound lanes except the slow lane. The impacted lanes were later reopened.