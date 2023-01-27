Officer shoots person with a knife in Tracy, condition unknown

article

An individual is hospitalized after an officer allegedly shot a person armed with a knife in Tracy, according to reports.

KCRA in Sacramento reported the Tracy police officers responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a male chasing another with a knife.

Upon arrival, the male reportedly charged at the officers who then shot the person. KCRA reported the officer "feared for his safety" before firing his weapon. Investigators told the channel they are downloading and reviewing body camera footage and will update reporters.

The age and the current condition of the male are currently unknown, though unconfirmed reports according to Tracy Mountain Review say the victim was a minor.

Viewer discretion advised for the following video.

Tracy Mountain Review identify the officer as C. Ramirez and said the minor was shot twice. They report the male was holding the knife when he was shot, and that police have currently set a perimeter around the scene.

KTVU has not independently confirmed the information shared by Tracy Mountain Review.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

