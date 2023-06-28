Officials warn of dangers of 'safe and sane' fireworks ahead of Independence Day celebrations

So-called "safe and sane" fireworks went on sale on Wednesday in San Bruno and Pacifica, the only two cities in San Mateo County where fireworks can be legally purchased.

For Danny Cen and his family, the gusty Peninsula winds did not dampen their enthusiasm for a traditional Fourth of July celebration complete with fireworks. The family visited the authorized fireworks stands near Tanforan Mall and perused through the available inventory.

"I wanted to buy them from here because I know they have better fireworks, and they're 70% off!" said Cen.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, foot traffic at the stands increased as county residents stocked up on legal fireworks.

"We've been doing fine. Better than usual for the first day. It will be busy tonight," said Lynn Berliner of TNT Fireworks.

Officials in San Mateo County emphasized that all fireworks, including those classified as "safe and sane," are prohibited in unincorporated areas. People caught with illegal fireworks may face fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

"Fireworks, we know cause tremendous damage. Whether it's someone blowing a finger off or their hand," said Supervisor David Canepa.

Dr. Cliff Sheckter, a plastic surgeon and the head of the burn unit at Valley Medical Center in San Jose, added, "I prefer not debriding your burned flesh over the weekend."

These concerns were echoed by officials in neighboring Santa Clara County as they warned about the dangers associated with fireworks usage. Officials noted that this time of year typically sees a five-fold increase in the number of injuries related to fireworks or fire incidents.

Duncan Reno, 60, sustained severe burns over 9% of his body during an accident involving a fire pit last Friday.

"It exploded. It just flashed. It basically flashed towards me," he said from a hospital bed inside the burn unit. "And I couldn’t put it out. I was patting down my chest. That’s why my hands got burned so badly."

Reno explained that his ill-fated attempt to keep a fire pit lit resulted in burns to his thighs and hands after the pit unexpectedly ignited.

"Just the pain that radiates from what I have to do with these legs hurts so bad. So It’s just intolerable, because you can’t get relief from it," he said.

Officials in Santa Clara County emphasized the importance of caution and practicing safety, as moments of celebration can quickly turn tragic.

"If you get wasted and fall in a bonfire, you’re either going to die, or you’re gonna end up severely burned and in my burn unit for the next six months. So please be so, so, safe when you’re around large fires and barbecues," said Sheckter.

San Mateo officials also advised parents to closely monitor their children, as even sparklers can burn toddlers. Furthermore, parents can be held accountable for the actions of their older children.

