Older Americans using AI to save on summer travel, AARP study finds

The Brief A new study from AARP suggests adults over 50 may have found a solution to cheaper travel: artificial intelligence. Older Americans are increasingly turning to AI tools to plan trips, uncover destinations and save money — a trend that even surprised some in the travel industry.



With fuel prices surging and budgets stretched, many Americans are rethinking their summer travel plans — but a new study from AARP suggests adults over 50 may have found a solution: artificial intelligence.

What the research says:

The research found that older Americans are increasingly turning to AI tools to plan trips, uncover destinations and save money — a trend that even surprised some in the travel industry.

"Older adults are adopting technology at a tremendous rate," said Steve Guilday, director of travel at AARP Services. "They are just as technologically savvy as younger generations."

Dig deeper:

Guilday said the key to maximizing savings is bundling discounts.

AARP members can combine benefits through partners such as Choice Hotels, Avis Budget Group and Shell to reduce costs across multiple components of a trip.

The organization's travel center, allows members to package different elements of a trip together, which Guilday said is where the biggest savings can be unlocked.

He also urged travelers to plan ahead this summer, warning that last-minute trips will be harder to find at a discount given elevated travel costs.

When it comes to using AI effectively, Guilday recommended treating the technology like a conversation with a trusted travel advisor rather than a simple search engine.

"Tell it about yourself, tell it what you're motivated by and interested in," he said. "The more you treat it like a conversation, the better your results are going to be."

AI tools can also help travelers build out full itineraries, identify gaps in their plans and suggest activities tailored to personal interests — including things visitors might not typically discover on their own.

Getting the most value:

As for broader travel trends, Guilday said many Americans this summer are looking to weave cultural or sporting events into their vacations — concerts, out-of-town games or other experiences — as a way to get more value out of each trip given the higher costs of travel.

"People are going to prioritize travel in their lives regardless of what the prices are," Guilday said. "We just want to encourage them not to pay full price."