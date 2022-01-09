Omicron cases run rampant in Sonoma County

Health officials in Sonoma County warned the highly infectious omicron variant is running rampant in the community.

New COVID cases in the county skyrocketed since late December to a pandemic record, according to Sonoma County Public Health Agency.

Reportedly there are 90 daily COVID cases for every 100,000 county residents.

The number of Sonoma County residents hospitalized for COVID has doubled in just the past week.

County hospital data shows that on Jan. 3 there were 28 people hospitalized with COVID, and that number increased to 64 on Friday.

