One dead at site of quadruple stabbing at San Jose 7-Eleven

Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven.

In a news release, police said the stabbing was reported Wednesday at 12:47 a.m. inside the store at 401 S. 6th Street.

Officers found two men suffering from stab wounds when they got there. Both were taken to the hospital, police said, and one of them died. The other man is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that two other men had been stabbed but they had driven themselves to the hospital and they are expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-277-7867.