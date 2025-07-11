One person dead in San Francisco Richmond District fire

article

One person is dead after fire broke out at a home in San Francisco's Richmond District Friday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire at a single-family residence on the 500 block of 26th Avenue has since been contained.

The SF Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid 26th Ave. between Geary and Anza streets at 2:38 p.m. as fire crews worked the area.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to the single-alarm fire at 2:45 p.m. One firefighter's hand was injured. The injury is minor. The fire department said the person who died was an occupant of the home.

The cause of this fire is not yet known.

The fire is impacting traffic. The fire department said Geary from 25th to 27th was blocked. At 4:16 city officials updated to say the incident was resolved and that there were residual traffic delays.

This is a developing news story. We will update this story with the latest details.