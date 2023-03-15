One injured in Mission District shooting, SFPD investigating
article
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that left one person in the hospital.
SFPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cesar Chavez and Florida in the Mission District at around 5:30 p.m. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SFPD Investigations Bureau said the suspect shot at the driver of a car.
No arrests have been made, police said. Police did not say if they have a suspect or motive.
This is a developing news story.
