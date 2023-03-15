Expand / Collapse search

One injured in Mission District shooting, SFPD investigating

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco Police Department
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday that left one person in the hospital. 

SFPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cesar Chavez and Florida in the Mission District at around 5:30 p.m. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

SFPD Investigations Bureau said the suspect shot at the driver of a car. 

No arrests have been made, police said. Police did not say if they have a suspect or motive. 

This is a developing news story. 

