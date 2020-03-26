One injured in overnight San Francisco building fire

article

One person has been transported to a hospital as crews

have contained a 2-alarm structure fire in San Francisco's Tenderloin

neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at the two-story garage center and office space at 64 Golden Gate Ave. at 2:32 a.m., San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

The person transported suffered moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.