One man dead following Oakland shooting

Police say one man is dead following a shooting on the 600 block of Sycamore St. in Oakland.

On Saturday morning, police say they received a call about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived they found a male with gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Oakland police did not say if they are looking for a suspect. Officers say this crime is not connected to a shooting on Friday night in Oakland that left three people dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.