One man in custody after suspicious San Jose carport fire

One man was taken into custody after a suspicious fire broke out at a San Jose apartment late Wednesday night.

Authorities said an incendiary device was likely used, while there were reports that a Molotov cocktail may have possibly been thrown into the carport at the apartment complex on La Rossa Circle, near Almaden Road. Residents were evacuated when flames erupted just after 10 p.m.

Neighbors reported seeing canisters and broken glass and the smell of burnt rubber.

"My daughter woke me up and said there was something downstairs burning," said Shannon Jones. "We went downstairs halfway to the carport and saw orange flames." She said she ran back upstairs and called 911.

There were no reports of any injuries.

