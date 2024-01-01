One person dies after Treasure Island fireworks mishap during New Year's Eve celebrations

One person has died after a fireworks mishap during New Year's Eve celebrations on Treasure Island, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived just a bit after midnight to find someone hurt after a fireworks explosion near Exposition and Gateview. First responders provided medical assistance, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Monday morning police were setting up caution tape as part of their investigation. People who live nearby say they heard an explosion and some screaming just after midnight. Police have not yet confirmed if anyone else was hurt.