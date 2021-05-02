One person injured by falling tree in San Francisco

One person was injured late Saturday afternoon in San Francisco after being trapped by a tree that toppled, likely a result of high winds.

San Francisco fire officials said the tree fell down just before 4 p.m. near Front and Jackson streets, near Sydney G. Walton Square.

The person was trapped beneath the tree only briefly before being able to crawl out. The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The National Weather Service said early Saturday evening that San Francisco will likely experience winds gusting to 30 miles per hour for the remainder of the evening.