One person killed in shooting in industrial part of Oakland, police investigating

The Oakland Police Department says they are investigating a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. One person was killed.

Police said the shooting happened on the 90 block of Linden Street at around 4:45 p.m. near the Port of Oakland and Schnitzer Steel.

Police said dispatch received multiple calls about a person who was shot.

Arriving officers located a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Oakland Fire Department and medical personnel responded to the scene to render aid.

Police said a short time later, they were notified of an additional gunshot victim who self-transported to a local hospital.

In an update, OPD said the individual found at the scene was later pronounced dead.

Police did not have further details to share. It is not clear what led to the violence.

SkyFOX flew over the scene in the aftermath of the event and could see more than a dozen evidence markers present.

No suspect information was available.

This is a developing news story. We will bring you the latest as we learn more.

