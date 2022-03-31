One San Jose student shot, another arrested

Authorities said a shooting near a San Jose high school Thursday morning left one student wounded.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:43 a.m. in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive, not far from Yerba Buena High School.

Authorities said the shooting involved at least two Yerba Bueno High School students. One of them was injured and is expected to survive.

A second student was arrested and authorities said they are still looking for another suspect in the case.