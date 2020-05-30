One security guard killed, another wounded in Oakland shooting

article

One security guard was killed, and another was wounded in a shooting at the federal building in downtown Oakland on Friday night, according to the FBI.

A suspect in a vehicle began firing at the guards at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m., the FBI said.

The building on Clay Street stands near the area where large groups of demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

"It appears the shooting is unrelated to tonight's demonstration," the Oakland Police Department initially said in a message Friday night.

"We will not be commenting further at this time," the FBI said in a statement.

This is a developing story.