Only 2 Northern California polling spots may be affected by PG&E power shutoff

Pacific Gas & Electric is notifying 15,000 customers in 17 counties that the utility may shut off their power on Tuesday, but officials also said that only two polling places are in the affected outage area.

One polling location is in Lakeside Elementary School in Los Gatos, and the other is the Calpine Geothermal Visitor Center in Middletown, Lake County, a two-hour drive north of San Francisco.

If the power is indeed shut off, PG&E said it wouldn't occur until 9:30 p.m. on Election Day, well after the polls close.

There are a total of 7,000 Election Day polling locations in PG&E's service area, the utility said.

Of the total power shutoffs expected on Tuesday through Thursday, PG&E customers may be impacted in certain areas of Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Alameda counties, because of the expected high winds and dry conditions this week.

PG&E customers can check specifics here.