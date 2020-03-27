Open roads no excuse to speed, cops say

Bay Area roads may be clear these days because of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean you can go as fast as you can.

"The reduced traffic due to the current situation, there is a lot more speed on the roadways," said California Highway Patrol Officer Sean Layton. "However, at this time the laws still do apply, and the CHP is still out there enforcing the laws."

The CHP says they've seen a jump in speeding drivers on the freeways. After all, a leadfoot might not be too hard to spot.

On Sunday, CHP officers in Castro Valley stopped seven cars for going more than 100 mph. One driver was clocked at 117 mph on westbound Interstate 580.

"Over 100 mph is way too fast, no matter how light the traffic is. So it's definitely unacceptable," Layton said.

The same goes for city streets.

"Just because there is a shelter in place does not mean that the police are not out there enforcing traffic laws," said Richmond police Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.

Pomeroy said officers are still uncovering more serious crime during traffic stops.

"It happens all the time, people with warrants, guns in the vehicle, all sorts of crazy stuff," he said.

Traffic laws also extend to parking lots.

After the shelter-in-place order was first put into effect, Hayward police warned shoppers on social media, saying, "Keep in mind that we are still working and we may have to enforce parking while you’re shopping for items. We don’t want to give you a ticket. We’ve all got enough to think about right now. Right? Who needs a ticket?"

Pleasant Hill police have also been getting the message across online, saying "safety doesn't shelter in place. They say officers are enforcing the speed limit, not seeing if you're going someplace "essential."

And with tongue firmly planted in cheek, Pleasant Hill police also posted a photo of a driver holding out his license and a roll of toilet paper during a traffic stop. The department noted that "no amount of toilet paper or Clorox wipes will help."