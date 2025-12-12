Organizers and bars getting ready for SantaCon 2025

article

SantaCon 2025 kicks off in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday at noon, and organizers say they're hoping this year's extravaganza will be even bigger than the last.

"We have 12,400 Santas that are literally going to descend on Union Square, said SantaCon organizer Tom DiBell.

DiBell, also known as Santa Tom, reminded attendees to not forget to bring a new unwrapped toy to Union Square. Last year, the convention got over 8,000 toys in partnership with the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program.

This year they are hoping for more.

"This is about the kids. The toys are distributed by the San Francisco Fire Department's local union. They go to underprivileged children," he said.

Holiday bar hopping:

After the Santas flock to Union Square, they will hit up the bars.

The Summer Place will be offering drink specials. Brett Frost owns the establishment, and three other bars.

"We spent a month and a half preparing for all four spots. It's just over-the-top kind of Christmas. Each spot has a different theme," said Frost.

KTVU's Aaron Dickens helped Frost make a signature drink. A classic eggnog, nutmeg and cinnamon in a moose glass.

You can drink it by the fireplace. Or, if you want to cool down, snow falls from the ceiling when you order a shot.

"We do it because we love it. It's a nice time of year. Coming to the bar, the lights are on, the fireplace is on," said Frost.

"It's absolutely crazy in here, but I love it," said Aliah Husain.

Prepping for SantaCon:

Just down the block, Husain is also getting ready for the big day. She is a bartender at Persona.

"Last year was our biggest night of the whole year. Everyone would agree it was the most fun. It was packed from beginning to end. It was like, 'wow,' the place was packed with Santas and elves," she said.

Persona said it is beefing up security and bringing in more bartenders in anticipation of the event.

DiBell said he and the SFPD will be looking out for bad actors. He added participants should go bar hopping with a group and not alone.

Also, DiBell advised those who wish to indulge during SantaCon to drink water and pace themselves.

What to know:

This event is free, and you don't need to buy a ticket.

More information can be found here.