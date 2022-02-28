Oscar Grant Day celebrated in Oakland

Oakland celebrated "Oscar Grant Day" on Sunday, when the young man would have turned 36.

The Oscar Grant Foundation joined other groups to holst a resource fair this weekend outside Oakland City Hall.

Grant was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 when he was 22. He was unarmed and shot in the back by then-BART Police Officer Johannes Mehersle, who said he mistakenly grabbed his gun instead of his Taser.

Since then, Grant's mother, Wanda Johnson, has become a tireless community advocate.

"We know that it takes a community of people to build a better Oakland," Johnson said.

ALSO: Report describes BART police as 'seriously deficient' after Oscar Grant shooting

Advertisement





