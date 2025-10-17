Otter T-shirt worn by Taylor Swift raises over $2M for Monterey Bay Aquarium

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is getting a major boost — thanks to pop superstar Taylor Swift and her fans.

Swift was recently spotted wearing a 1993 vintage T-shirt from the aquarium while promoting her latest film project, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl."

The sighting quickly caught the attention of her fans, known as "Swifties," sparking a surge of interest in the old design.

In response, the aquarium re-launched the vintage shirt as part of a fundraising campaign for its sea otter research program. The effort exceeded expectations, raising more than $2 million on Friday.

Liz MacDonald, the aquarium’s director of content strategy, said the outpouring of support will help expand its sea otter rescue and rehabilitation efforts — a core part of the aquarium’s mission to protect marine life along the California coast.

For more information, click here.

As of Friday, the shirts are sold out, but you can still sign up for back orders. The aquarium says back-order deliveries will be delayed.