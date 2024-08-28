OUSD board to hear lead updates, vote on superintendent contract

The Oakland Unified school board on Wednesday afternoon will hear from the superintendent on the high levels of lead reported on some campuses on the same night that trustees are expected to extend her contract.

Parents and teachers flagged concerns about the lead at a recent board meeting, saying that even though OUSD knew about this issue in April, they just found out about it, just days into the school year.

According to Supt. Kyla Johnson-Trammell's report, several water sources, like faucets and fountains, were tested at 40 different schools in the spring.. About 7 percent of those tests showed lead levels higher than the safe state and federal limit.

"I saw that they had two water stations set up for the children so they’re not drinking from the regular fountain, which made me feel a little better about it," parent Latisha Brown said. "You know that they are taking action."

The board is also expected to extend Johnson-Trammell's contract for another three years with a base salary of more than $378,000.

If approved., she would serve 10 years as superintendent at the end of her contract, making her the longest serving superintendent in OUSD history.