Ousted Oakland police chief files claim against city and 'out of control' commissioners

Ousted Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick filed a claim against the city and the civilian commissioners who fired her, alleging a series of misconduct and legal violations, her publicist and legal team announced on Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick said she had "raised alarms" about these issues seven times, but her reports went "largely unheeded" until she was fired in February "in retaliation for blowing the whistle." Kirkpatrick called the commissioners "out of control," in a statement provided by her PR strategist, Sam Singer.

“The facts show that Chief Kirkpatrick repeatedly blew the whistle on corrupt actions by the Police Commission, shining a light on their illegal actions, inappropriate influence, abuse of powers, and harassment of city staff,” Jamie Slaughter of the law firm of Keker Van Nest & Peters said in a statement “In retaliation, Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Police Commission fired her for unlawfully blowing the whistle on these illegal actions by Police Commissioners.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Oakland Police commissioners Regina Jackson and Henry Gage fired police chief Anne Kirkpatrick. Feb. 20, 2020

Schaff's spokesman referred comment to the city attorney's office, where no one immediately responded.

Regina Jackson, chair of the commission, said she would respond later and the day. But Jackson has previously denied firing Kirkpatrick out of spite or retaliation.

In fact, she has said there was no single reason for Kirkpatrick's termination and no one has accused her of any crimes or corruption.

But the commission, which has been meeting for the last two years, ultimately felt that Kirkpatrick did not represent the progressive police reforms they desired. The commission is made up of seven citizens and is the most powerful civilian police oversight body in the United States with rare abilities to fire the chief.

Schaaf had been a steadfast supporter of the chief. But the mayor said she signed on to the termination because she saw that the trust between the commission and the chief was "irrevocably" lost.

The basis of Kirkpatrick's claims is that commissioners routinely seek access to legally protected Oakland Police Department personnel records, which she said they are not entitled to. And because they are not police officers or have a police background, Kirkpatrick said they don't understand the rules or how far they can go.

"Commissioners corruptly look for special treatment from OPD in their personal affairs. They frequently abuse OPD staff and interfere in day-to-day operations," her claim states.

Kirkpatrick's legal team alleges her firing was illegal because it was done in retaliation for her repeated reports of Police Commission misconduct.

Some of the examples Kirkpatrick listed are:

She said she lost her job because she refused to reimburse commissioner Ginale Harris for towing fees. According to an internal, confidential memo from 2018 reviewed by KTVU, the chief told the city that Harris “demanded” that she receive reimbursement for towing fees but the chief “refused to provide any special treatment” to Harris. However, in a previous interview with KTVU, Harris' attorney, Dan Siegel, has refuted that allegation.

Kirpatrick alleges that Harris and Commissioner Jose Dorado tried to "inappropriately" steer resources into their neighborhoods in March 2018 and then retaliated against two "low-level OPD officers." She alleges Harris told the officers she "had a history of having people fired."

Kirkpatrick filed a complaint against Harris for criticizing Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods in public for "not living as a black man." Kirkpatrick wrote that she was worried about being retaliated against.

Oakland has 45 days to review the claim. If they reject the claims, Kirkpatrick's lawyers said a lawsuit will be filed against the city.

Kirkpatrick said she is seeking "to be made whole for the damages she has suffered as a result of her illegal firing."

