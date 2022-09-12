Outpouring of support for San Jose family, after son killed, daughters injured in Labor Day crash

article

A South Bay couple involved in a serious accident during a Labor Day weekend road trip was mourning the loss of one of their young children, as their two other children faced a long road to recovery.

In a GoFundMe set up last Thursday, organizers said that Mathias and Courtney Bitz, along with their three children, were in the Sacramento-area, traveling home from a holiday trip, when "the unimaginable happened."

Traffic had come to a near halt on the highway, and the family’s van was rear-ended by multiple vehicles.

"Math was able to stop in time, but some of the vehicles behind him could not," fundraising organizers Tim and Tori Kraemer explained.

The Bitz’s three children were all seriously injured, with 5-year-old Cooper most critically hurt.

"He suffered a traumatic brain injury and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," the Kraemers shared, last week, saying that the child was "fighting for his life."

A GoFundMe has been launched for a South Bay family, following an accident over the Labor Day weekend. The Bitz's 5-year-old son has died. Their two daughters were seriously injured. (GoFundMe: Support for the Bitz Family)

On Sunday, they updated the page to say that Cooper passed away "gracefully" on Friday. The child was surrounded by his family.

Cooper’s sisters, Winnie, 9, and Teagan, 3, suffered extensive injuries but were expected to survive.

"The girls, Winnie and Teagan, have serious lower body injuries with broken bones requiring multiple surgeries with more to come," the fundraising organizers shared, adding, "The road ahead for them is hard to comprehend, both physically and mentally."

The Kraemers explained that the children’s parents were physically okay, but were struggling to process the devastation that's hit their family.

Since the GoFundMe was set up last week, the community has reacted with an outpouring of support, with the effort raising more than $190K as of Monday.

Many have expressed their condolences and heartbreak for the family, and extended their prayers and words of love toward them.

Among those who were mourning for the Bitz family was San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Matt Bersano.

On Twitter, Bersano shared the GoFundMe, and said, "During my time in SJ, my wife and I have been lucky to become very close with this wonderful family. For anyone that can help, the Bitz’ family have been put through hell and back."

Organizers of the GoFundMe called on the community for continued support for the Bitzes. "We cannot change the past or what happened. But we can ease the financial burden they will otherwise face on top of this already overwhelming situation," they wrote, adding, "Let’s pull together as family, friends, co-workers, acquaintances, and possibly even complete strangers to help this wonderful family navigate this challenging time."



