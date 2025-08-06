Heading to Outside Lands? A look at the schedule, bag policy, food options and more

Outside Lands, the popular music festival held each year at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, kicks off this weekend with headliners Tyler, The Creator, Hozier and Doja Cat.

The festival, now in its 17th year, begins Friday, drawing thousands from across the Bay Area.

If you're headed to the festival, here are some things to know before the festivities begin.

Two artists cancel Outside Lands performances

An artist slated to perform Friday has backed out of the festival due to an "acute infection."

DJ Koze, a German DJ and producer, said he is canceling his performances in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver over illness.

"Due to an acute infection accompanied by persistent physical exhaustion and fever, DJ Koze is unfortunately forced to cancel this week’s upcoming shows," his website says.

The performer said the decision was not made lightly.

Bonobo will take DJ Koze's place and perform in the 4:40 p.m. slot on Friday.

Another band, Wunderhorse, will no longer perform this weekend, saying on X this week that their lead singer is recovering from tooth surgery.

"This is incredibly frustrating but I wanted to thank you for the messages of support, it means alot. I will be back playing as soon as I am able," Jacob Slater, the band's lead singer, said.

Slater said he needs another seven days to heal.

The Army, The Navy is slated to take Wunderhorse's set time on Saturday at 2:20 p.m.

Outside Lands schedule & daily lineups

The music begins at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with performances until about 10 p.m. Festival gates open at 11 a.m. each day.

Set times on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Outside Lands 2025 Friday schedule / Photo: sfoutsidelands.com

Set times on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025

Outside Lands 2025 Saturday schedule / Photo: sfoutsidelands.com

Set times on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025

Outside Lands 2025 Sunday Schedule / Photo: sfoutsidelands.com

Are Outside Lands tickets still available?

Single-day and three-day general admission passes are still available, as of Wednesday. General admission tickets will cost you $235 to $539. Prices increase if you're looking for upgraded tickets like GA+ or VIP.

Outside Lands bag policy

Organizers say they prefer attendees to come bag-free, though clear bags and backpacks are allowed at the festival. Festival-goers can also bring small fanny packs and empty hydration packs.

Outside Lands food

The festival partners with restaurants and food trucks around the Bay Area, including Bodega SF, Batches Bakehouse, Brenda's French Soul Food, Da Poke Man, FOB Kitchen and Johnny Doughnuts. For the full list of food options, click here.

Outside Lands shuttle pass & how to get there

There will be "extremely limited" parking in Golden Gate Park and the surrounding areas, organizers say, so public transportation and rideshare alternatives are recommended.

Outside Lands offers two shuttle services, one from the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in downtown San Francisco and another from the Cow Palace in Daly City.

Shuttles start at 11 a.m. each day and will run until one hour after the music ends. The last shuttle to the festival (from both locations) will leave at 8 p.m. each day.

The shuttles drop off attendees at the south entrance of the festival.

Shuttle passes range from $33 to $96 depending on which shuttle you're planning to take and whether you're looking for a single-day or three-day pass.

BART will run its normal schedule this weekend. Passengers can take BART to downtown San Francisco and then hop on the Muni to get to Golden Gate Park.