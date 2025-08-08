Outside Lands to attract hundreds of thousands of fans, generate $70M

Expand / Collapse search

Published  August 8, 2025 6:40am PDT
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Doors will soon open for the Outside Lands Music Festival – a three-day concert in Golden Gate Park. 

The 17th annual event is set to attract hundreds of thousands of people and generate more than $70 million for the local San Francisco economy. 

There are more than 100 artists on seven stages. This weekend's headliners are Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator and Hozier.

On Friday, Beck, Doechii and John Summit are performing. The weather is expected to be sunny and warm. 

Organizers are promising great music and creative food for sale. 

"Rather than your typical tacos, we've got quesabirria tacos," food curator Tanya Kollar said. "We've got French cuisine at the event, so Cachet is one of our new restaurants - they're doing octopus hot dogs with mango curry mayonnaise."

People can even get married at Outside Lands in the "Flower Lands" section of the festival. About 20 couples are set to tie the knot; others will be renewing their vows. 

More information on set times and rules can be found here. 

