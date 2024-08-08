Outside Lands brings big names, days away

San Francisco is preparing for Outside Lands with a lot of big names set to play the three-day music festival.

Up and down San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, crews are putting the final touches on the stages and venues that comprise the Outside Lands festival.

"This year our headliners are The Killers, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone doing a country set which he hasn't done anywhere, and Sturgill Simpson," said Allen Scott from Another Planet Entertainment.

This is the 16th year the festival has come to San Francisco, and it's not just the music that draws the crowds. Organizers say there will be plenty of wine and food for festivalgoers to enjoy.

"We've got so many types of cuisine, we've got Malaysian food, we've got Creole food, we've got Scandinavian food," said Outside Lands food curator Tanya Kollar.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says with high profile incidents, like the disrupted terror plot surrounding a Taylor Swift concert in Europe, security will be on top of mind.

"There is a whole game plan that we have used and enhanced over the years with technology, so we are definitely prepared," said Breed. "We are on high alert."

The mayor said the annual event is a shot in the arm for the local economy, bringing in an estimated $1 billion over the last decade and a half.

"We expect over 225,000 people over this weekend, and on top of that we anticipate a $75 million to the local San Francisco economy," said Breed.

This year, for the first time, couples who want to tie the knot can do so at the festival.

Phil Ginsberg from San Francisco's Department of Recreation and Parks said the event is an opportunity for locals and visitors to fall in love with Golden Gate Park with the added bonus of bringing money into his department.

"For the Recreation and Parks Department, revenue generated from this festival is about $40 million," said Ginsberg. "Which, you know, supports our gardeners and our custodians and our gardeners and our rec staff."

It's going to be a very busy weekend around San Francisco. In addition to Outside Lands on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Giants will be hosting a three-day homestand against the Detroit Tigers, and we're expecting a fundraising visit from Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

You can expect traffic disruptions throughout the weekend, and officials are recommending anyone who needs to get in and around the city to use public transit.