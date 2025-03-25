The Brief Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier are headlining the Outside Lands festival. Tickets for the three-day event go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Packages start at $499.



Outside Lands announced its lineup for this year's festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.

Who's performing?

What we know:

The headliners for the 17th annual music fest include Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, and Hozier, along with other big names such as Anderson .Paak and Doechii.

Bleachers, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, Big Freedia, and the Bay Area's own Still Woozy are also set to perform.

Outside Lands is one of the biggest events of the year in San Francisco. It runs from Aug. 8-10.

When do tickets go on sale?

What you can do:

Tickets for the three-day event go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and packages start at $499.

What else can festival-goers expect?

What's next:

Along with music, festivalgoers can anticipate a culinary experience and dazzling art installations, according to organizers.

Also returning to Outside Lands for the second year are weddings, where attendees can legally tie the knot in an intimate space among the eucalyptus trees.

"We are beyond excited to return to Golden Gate Park, where we'll be celebrating everything that makes San Francisco truly world-class — its vibrant culture, its incredible community, and of course, our one-of-a-kind Outside Lands festival," said Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott.