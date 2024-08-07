Outside Lands Music Festival 2024: 6 things to know

Music lovers, it's that time again: Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco is this weekend.

In addition to a slew of musical performances, which runs Friday to Sunday, the festival blends nature, art, food, and drinks, while celebrating the culture of the Bay Area on the grassy fields of Golden Gate Park.

But where to start and what to do?

Don't worry, KTVU has compiled a list of six things you need to know:

Shaboozey performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Who's performing?

The musical line up consists of artists from all genres.

The talent includes some mainstream artists, such as headliners, Sabrina Carpenter, The Killers, and Sturgill Simpson, as well as up-and-coming singers like Chapelle Roan and Shaboozey.

Roan performed earlier this month at the music festival, Lollapalooza, and brought the biggest daytime set they've ever seen, according to USA Today.

Shaboozey rose to fame after being featured on Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter. His single is still at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after four nonconsecutive weeks.

Bay Area artist, Vandelux, will perform on Saturday.

He is a multi-instrumental producer and vocalist based in San Francisco. His music is a blend of retro nostalgia and contemporary electronic production.

Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Weddings at McLaren Pass

For the first time, anyone can get married at the new Outside Lands wedding venue. Marriages will be performed among the eucalyptus trees at McLaren Pass. These weddings commemorate the 20th anniversary of the "Winter of Love," which marked the first same-sex marriage ceremonies in the U.S. at San Francisco’s City Hall. A donation of proceeds from the ceremonies at the festival will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights. All participants must purchase a ticket and reserve a time slot.

What to eat

This year's "Taste of the Bay Area" food lineup will feature over 100 local Bay Area restaurants, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. If you like Indonesian food, there are rice bowls full of beef, BBQ pork or steamed chicken dumplings. Or you could venture out and try some Mediterranean pita burgers.

Going to the bathroom

The outdoor festival is set in the middle of nature, but don't worry, there are plenty of portable restrooms and lockers to store your items.

Environmentally friendly

All cups, plates, bowls, and utensils are 100% compostable at Outside Lands. Hydration stations will be placed throughout the park to fill up all reusable bottles.

Vandelux visits SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Weed is OK

Outside Lands blessed the use of weed six years ago.

And it's still OK.

In fact, there's a special cannabis corner at the festival, where weed sales began in 2020.

It's called "Grass Lands," where you can purchase cannabis products and enjoy them in the Garden of Weed'n consumption area.

Mind you, tobacco is still prohibited.