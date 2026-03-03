Outside Lands lineup revealed: See who's headlining

The Brief Outside Lands announced its 2026 lineup for Golden Gate Park, featuring headliners Charli XCX, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Strokes, Baby Keem, and Labrinth. Following Tuesday's Chase and Loyalty presales, the Ranger presale opens Wednesday at noon, with general sales beginning Thursday at noon. Three-day passes for the August festival start at $509, with premium packages reaching $5,096.



Organizers for Outside Lands released the full lineup Tuesday for the annual music festival, set to return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this August.

The announcement follows a series of teasers from festival social media accounts. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also preempted the reveal by name dropping nine of the artists performing.

Headliners

What we know:

The three-day festival will be headlined by Charli XCX, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Strokes, Baby Keem, and Labrinth.

The eclectic roster also features GloRilla, Disco Lines, Clipse, Tinashe, and Mariah the Scientist.

Ticket tiers

What you can do:

Presale access for Loyalty members and Chase cardholders began Tuesday at noon.

The Ranger Presale is scheduled for Wednesday at noon, followed by the general sale on Thursday at noon.

To qualify for the Loyalty Presale, fans must have purchased a ticket to the festival within the last five years. Those interested in the Ranger Presale are required to sign up by 4 p.m. Tuesday on the festival's website.

Three-day general admission passes start at $509, while ultra-luxury VIP packages range from $1,249 to $5000.