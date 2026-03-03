Outside Lands lineup revealed: See who's headlining
SAN FRANCISCO - Organizers for Outside Lands released the full lineup Tuesday for the annual music festival, set to return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this August.
The announcement follows a series of teasers from festival social media accounts. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also preempted the reveal by name dropping nine of the artists performing.
Headliners
What we know:
The three-day festival will be headlined by Charli XCX, Rüfüs Du Sol, The Strokes, Baby Keem, and Labrinth.
The eclectic roster also features GloRilla, Disco Lines, Clipse, Tinashe, and Mariah the Scientist.
Featured
Ticket tiers
What you can do:
Presale access for Loyalty members and Chase cardholders began Tuesday at noon.
The Ranger Presale is scheduled for Wednesday at noon, followed by the general sale on Thursday at noon.
To qualify for the Loyalty Presale, fans must have purchased a ticket to the festival within the last five years. Those interested in the Ranger Presale are required to sign up by 4 p.m. Tuesday on the festival's website.
Three-day general admission passes start at $509, while ultra-luxury VIP packages range from $1,249 to $5000.
The Source: This story was written based on information from Outside Lands.